Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot up to $687 million for Friday night’s drawing

ATLANTA — A lucky winner in Georgia took home a $4 million prize in Mega Millions drawing last month. Will we see someone win the jackpot on Friday night?

The Mega Millions drawing is up to $687 million for the Friday drawing. If you’re lucky enough to match all six numbers, you can take the jackpot paid out over 30 years or you can take the $332.3 million lump sum payment.

If no one takes home the money, the jackpot will rise once again and the next chance to win big will be on Tuesday.

The winning numbers will be drawn LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

How do you claim winning lottery tickets in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The History Of The Mega Millions Lottery The History Of The Mega Millions Lottery

©2023 Cox Media Group