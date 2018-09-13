0 Federal agencies, power companies all hands on deck for Hurricane Florence

ATLANTA - With just hours before Hurricane Florence makes landfall, FEMA is racing to move critical relief resources to staging areas in the Carolinas.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant went inside the agency’s regional response coordination center in DeKalb County on Thursday to see firsthand how FEMA is coordinating the massive federal response to Florence.

“This is our last opportunity to push commodities, resources and capabilities forward to the field,” Deputy Response Division Director Glen Sachtleben said.

The race is on to rush critical resources to staging areas in the Carolinas before Hurricane Florence slams ashore.

“This is a long haul. It’s not just what do we need in the first two days, so we’re looking at weeks that we have to be ready to respond to whatever a state has requested,” Sachtleben said.

The men and women inside the center represent dozens of agencies who are leading the federal preparedness and relief efforts.

“The mood is get ready and think about all the 'what ifs' that can happen,” Sachtleben told Diamant.

The Florence operation is much broader than just the coast, with an expanded wind field and the threat of widespread flooding well-inland.

“That is the big, big concern is over the next two days, really, it’s not going to move a whole lot as it gets towards the coast here, and we’re going to have just rain on top of rain on top of rain,” emergency response meteorologist Brian Hoeth said.

Department of Transportation officials told Diamant that evacuation efforts have gone well, but the work won’t stop after the water recedes.

“That’s when you have to go back out and do the inspections and see what the damage was,” Greg Jones, of the Federal Highway Administration, said.

Even with all the expertise in the room, the main concern remains the unknown.

“The unforeseen. We just don’t know what mother nature is going to generate,” Sachtleben said. “We’re as ready as we can be, and we’re going to continue to think forward as to how much readier we can get.”

Many of the people in the FEMA response center were part of the agencies response to hurricanes Irma and Matthew over the last couple of years.

Officials told Diamant there were plenty of takeaways from those storms, but were quick to point out that every disaster is unique with its unique set of challenges.

Border Patrol agents heading to Florence

Local Customs and Border Protection agents are heading to the storm zone and they're bringing relief supplies including water and generators.

The agents will be used to help civilians, help law enforcement and help Customs and Border Protection along the coast get up and running so freight can start moving again from the coast.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot found the agents packing up their gear in the parking lot of their Forest Park offices.

The agents knew they were headed into the teeth of Hurricane Florence, so Port Director Carey Davis said they wanted to make sure everything was ready.

“We just want to help out. We want to make sure things get done and the people who need assistance get assistance,” Davis said.

Davis said they’re part of Homeland Security’s first responder team and that they’ve responded to hurricane all across the Southeast and beyond, from Katrina to Houston to Puerto Rico.

“We’re taking generators, taking lifesaving equipment, taking construction equipment, chainsaws, anything we need to be able to move obstacles out of the way and get people out of their homes and help people out any way that we can,” Davis said.

He said they’re hauling so many generators, they had to get a special hitch to be able to carry them.

Davis said their first duty is to help people; their second duty is to help out CBP agents, so they can get their offices back up and running because a lot of freight moves out of those southeastern ports.

He also told Elliot that his team has trained for these kinds of hurricanes and they know they have to stay safe if they want to be able to help others.

“We have full faith the officers are going to do what they need to do,” Davis said.

Customs and Border Protection fall under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Georgia Emergency Management here coordinates state response.

In a statement, GEMA said it's still at level one and has activated the state operations center. They are still watching to see where Florence will go.

Power companies heading to the coast

Hundreds of power crews are staging in metro Atlanta for what could be massive power outages and historic flooding in the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Crews told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that they will mobilize as soon as Florence hits the coast.

“Once we get the all clear and safe, then we’ll travel to North Carolina,” said Sebastian Dixon, with Alabama Power.

Jose found a sea of utility trucks from Alabama in the parking lot of Cumberland Mall.

“We have a whole team ready to roll,” Dixon said.

Dixon is the man in charge of the power company’s Southern division and the 85 crews staged in Cobb County.

“We are actually en route to North Carolina, but we have to wait until the storm actually passes so we can safely travel,” Dixon said.

He told Jose that he’s been on the ground for more than a dozen hurricanes, including Andrew and Katrina.

“I remember, one year, I worked the hurricane. Came back home, left again, a couple of times,” Dixon told Jose.

As residents in the Carolinas brace for Florence, Dixon predicts power outages from flooding and from downed trees, poles and lines.

He said the planning for who gets priority is already underway.

“Hospitals, police stations, things for the general public, grocery stores, gas stations -- get those customers on first,” Dixon said.

Dixon told Jose that each unit consists of two men and one truck.

The days will be long, and safety will be the top priority.

“You’re constantly thinking about safety -- public safety and your safety,” Dixon said.

