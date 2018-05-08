FDA cracking down on kid-friendly e-cigarette flavors

A crackdown on e-cigarettes as the Federal Drug Administration is looking at banning kid-friendly flavors. That’s because by law, you have to be an adult.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi spoke to vaping enthusiasts who the law is unnecessary because you have to be an adult in order to buy the product.
Even with the law in place, health experts say more and more kids, as young as 11 or 12, are becoming addicted to them.
The devices use an inhaled aerosol to typically deliver nicotine and flavorings including candy, fruit or chocolate.
The FDA is now looking at banning the sweet flavors, that can lure children.
