FBI searching for man who robbed at least 7 local dollar stores

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The FBI is searching for a man who they believe robbed at least seven Family Dollar and Dollar General stores over the course of one week in July.
The robberies occurred between July 20 and July 28. Stores in Conyers, Atlanta, Riverdale, Mableton and Jonesboro were robbed.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was at the FBI building in DeKalb County, where investigators said that in all the robberies the man pulled a gun and demanded money from the cash register.
“He is going up to cash register either grabbing a soda or a candy bar or some item and when the clerk opens the cash register, he pulls out a gun and he demands money from the cash register," FBi Atlanta Spokesman Kevin Rowson said.
Agents told Klaus they are worried the man will strike again and put innocent people's lives at risk. The suspect is targeting stores during regular operating hours when there are customers inside, police said.
There’s always a possibility when somebody pulls out a gun, in a store or any type of business like that that something could escalate, and it could turn into something violent," Rowson said. "That’s what we’re concerned about.”
Rowson wouldn't say how much money the man has gotten away with only that the amount of cash he's gotten is not worth it.
Investigators have released surveillance photos of the man in the hopes that someone might have information to identify him.
Investigators say the man is driving a silver Dodge Avenger and a white Honda Accord.
Police said anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.
