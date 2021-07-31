FBI joins investigation into woman’s ‘gruesome’ stabbing death in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — The FBI has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined Atlanta police department’s investigation into the gruesome killing of a woman in Piedmont Park.

Katie Janness and her dog were stabbed to death early Wednesday morning in what police described as a “gruesome” scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Her wife said Janness went to walk Bowie after dinner and never returned.

It’s unclear how the FBI is assisting in the case, Atlanta Police are still trying to determine what happened.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden learned there was a marking on the Janness’ body when she was found.

Investigators said this is a very unusual and unique case that Atlanta has never experienced before.

The killing of the 40-year-old woman has shocked the community.

“I mean, I’m a woman and I have a dog. It could have been me,” said Jennifer Hnat, who lives near the park.

More than 100 people attended a vigil for the woman Thursday night. Janness’ wife’s father attended and described the killer as a “monster.”

RELATED STORIES:

“What they did to her is ridiculous,” Joe told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden. “There is a monster on the loose in the city of Atlanta.”

Seiden spoke to Joe Clark who is the father of Janness’s partner Emma. Clark said that detectives have found new evidence they hope will lead them to an arrest. He says detectives told him they found DNA in Bowie’s hair, indicating Bowie may have tried to protect his owner by attacking her assailant.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Janness’s funeral. You can donate here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group