Fayette High School evacuated after gas line break

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County High School has been evacuated due to a gas line break, officials said.
Officials say the line was punctured around 11:30 a.m. as part of a construction project at the high school.
All students were moved to the LaFayette Educational Center Thursday. The school will operate under the normal dismissal schedule.
Officials say they expect the pipeline to be fixed this afternoon and school will be able to start at the normal time on Friday.
