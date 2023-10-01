Video shows Fayette County deputy use pit maneuver on fleeing driver

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — New video released this week shows deputies used a pit maneuver to force this car to crash after a chase.
Fayette County deputies posted the video Wednesday.
They said a female driver tried to get away on Pointe South Parkway.
They chased her into a neighborhood and rammed her car, causing it to crash.
No one was hurt, and the unnamed suspect is now in jail.
Deputies said the PIT technique is beneficial in situation like this and is” used to provide a safe and effective means of apprehending suspects.”
