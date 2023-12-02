Traffic stop in Fayette County turns into major drug bust

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies who pulled over a car in Fayette County on Saturday afternoon were in for a surprise when they found a large amount of drugs in the car.

While searching the car, they say they found 10.8 grams of MDMA/ecstasy, 13.9 grams of cocaine, 44.1 grams of marijuana, baggies, scales, an empty soda can used to hide drugs and a Glock 20 10mm handgun.

“Their diligent work led to the removal of dangerous drugs from your streets,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies did not comment on what led up to the traffic stop.

The driver’s name and exact charges have not yet been released.

