Fayette County

Traffic stop in Fayette County turns into major drug bust

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MDMA, cocaine, marijuana and more found in Fayette County drug bust (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies who pulled over a car in Fayette County on Saturday afternoon were in for a surprise when they found a large amount of drugs in the car.

While searching the car, they say they found 10.8 grams of MDMA/ecstasy, 13.9 grams of cocaine, 44.1 grams of marijuana, baggies, scales, an empty soda can used to hide drugs and a Glock 20 10mm handgun.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Their diligent work led to the removal of dangerous drugs from your streets,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies did not comment on what led up to the traffic stop.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver’s name and exact charges have not yet been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Veteran of Foreign Wars post commander accused of stealing over $35,000 from organization, GBI says A Veteran of Foreign Wars post commander was arrested after officials say he stole thousands from the organization.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read