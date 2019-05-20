Teen carjacked at gunpoint at metro ATM; three men on the run

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the three men they say carjacked a teenager at a Peachtree City ATM.
The victim said it happened in seconds when he pulled up to the Fayette County SunTrust on South Highway 74 in his white BMW Sunday night.
He whipped out his card to take out some cash when a man opened the passenger door and put gun to his head.
“The victim was robbed of his BMW,” said investigator Sean Ishihara, with the Peachtree City Police Department.
