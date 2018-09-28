Sticky fingers! Man accused of stealing 150 lbs. of waffle mix

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Fayette County man is accused of stealing 150 pounds of waffle mix from a former employer and flipping it to a syrupy stream of buyers.
Peachtree City police spokeswoman Lt. Odilia Bergh told our news exchange partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com that 33-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson is charged with burglary.
Police said Nelson drove to his former employer's storage facility in August and stole five boxes of Golden Malted waffle batter.
Bergh said the man then covertly sold it to buyers who contacted him about the stolen dough.
Bergh said Nelson later was identified on surveillance video of the theft and arrested this month.
He has since posted bail and been released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
