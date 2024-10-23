Fayette County

Report of suspicious car leads to big drug and gun bust in Fayette County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Report of suspicious car leads to big drug and gun bust in Fayette County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A call reporting a suspicious vehicle in Fayette County led to a big arrest last week.

Deputies pulled the car over and found a 19-year-old driver with two outstanding warrants and a car full of illegal items.

A search of the car uncovered 3.4 ounces of marijuana, two semi-automatic rifles, both an AK-47 and a modified AR-15, ammunition, digital scales, and THC vape pens.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver was arrested on felony charges.

Deputies have not yet identified the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:


[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read