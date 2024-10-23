Report of suspicious car leads to big drug and gun bust in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A call reporting a suspicious vehicle in Fayette County led to a big arrest last week.
Deputies pulled the car over and found a 19-year-old driver with two outstanding warrants and a car full of illegal items.
A search of the car uncovered 3.4 ounces of marijuana, two semi-automatic rifles, both an AK-47 and a modified AR-15, ammunition, digital scales, and THC vape pens.
The driver was arrested on felony charges.
Deputies have not yet identified the suspect.
