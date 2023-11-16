Rapper Rick Ross is hiring a flight attendant for his private jet

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Rapper Rick Ross said he is looking to hire a flight attendant for his private jet.

Ross, who owns a home in Fayette County, said he is offering anywhere between $85,000 and $115,000 for the position.

In his Instagram story, Ross said he is looking for someone with experience, a positive vibe, and a background in serving and preparing cuisine.

Additionally, Ross said he would like the person he hires to know CPR since he has suffered a seizure on a plane in the past.

The person hired would work on Ross’ “Maybach Air” plane.

Back in June, Ross hosted a controversial car show at his Fayette County estate with more than 6.000 people in attendance.

Those interested in the position can email Tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com.

