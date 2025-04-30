Peachtree City police mourn death of retired K9

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Police Department is mourning the death of a retired K9 officer.

K9 Midas, a Belgian Malinois, was a full-service K9 specializing in apprehension, narcotics detection, and tracking.

He served from November 2014 to June 2023.

Midas spent his retirement with his handler, Sergeant Adam Pendleton.

