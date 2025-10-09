Peachtree City officials warn public about algae growth in lagoon near park

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City officials are asking the public to stay clear of the lagoon near the park at Battery Way due to algae growth.

Officials are testing water samples to see if the algae is a harmful species that can harm humans and animals.

Test results are expected within a few days, so until then, they ask that no one swim, fish, enter, or allow pets into the water.

No other bodies of water in Peachtree City are affected.

If you have questions, you can contact the stormwater department at 770-487-5183.

