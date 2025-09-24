Peachtree City Council approves $2.37 million, 18-court pickleball construction

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — At the most recent Peachtree City City Council meeting, leaders voted to approve a new 18-court pickleball facility unanimously.

The facility will cost $2.37 million and will be built at the Meade Athletic Complex at the recommendation of the Recreation Advisory Group.

In August, the city council approved giving the build contract to Tarkett Sports, which presented their design plans to the Recreation Advisory Group on Sept. 8.

Now, with council approval, the project will move forward, but it was not clear exactly when construction would begin.

According to project documents, the overall facility will be about 30,720 square feet, will include perimeter fencing with a curb and sports lighting and walkways on site.

The construction plan also includes parking lots, stormwater improvements and an entrance plaza.

