Metro Atlanta husband arrested after domestic incident, threat to harm his children during standoff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Peachtree City man was arrested over the weekend after an hours long standoff with police, officials tell Channel 2 Action News.

On Saturday, 39-year-old Godfrey Forbes engaged in a fight with his wife, according to police. The victim left the home and received messages from her husband indicating he had harmed their three children.

Initial evidence gathered by police confirmed the wife was assaulted and because of Godfrey being known to have multiple guns, police surmised he would not cooperate with them.

Warrants were gathered and Forbes refused to cooperate with negotiators, declining to release his children from his custody. Police say he also barricaded himself inside of the home “heavily” to prevent entry.

Several hours later, officers with the special response team entered the home and found Forbes upstairs in a bedroom with multiple guns, along with his children. None of the children were injured and they were safely reunited with family.

Forbes was taken to the Fayette County Jail and charged with battery, aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats, three counts of false imprisonment and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

