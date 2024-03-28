Metro animal shelter wants to know if you came in contact with a rabid cat after attack

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Animal Shelter is warning people who may have come in contact with a rabid cat near a Kroger store.

The cat bit someone around 11:30 a.m. on Friday behind the store along Crosstown Drive in Peachtree City, near the golf cart paths.

The cat is described as having short black and white fur and tested positive for rabies.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The victim stated he did hear screaming coming from other people before he was bitten,” the shelter said in a post on Facebook.

The shelter is asking anyone who came in contact with the cat to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

They are also asking anyone who came in contact with the cat to call the shelter at 770-631-7210, extension 0.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hall County Sheriff's Office searching for HVAC thieves

©2024 Cox Media Group