Man seen wearing ‘Love Never Fails’ sweatshirt arrested in connection to armed robbery, police say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he is accused of robbing a gas station with an AR-15-style rifle.

Peachtree City police said on Tuesday officers arrested 21-year-old Kaden Lowry of Fayetteville, who is accused of armed robberies at a Circle K gas station on Crosstown Drive on July 24 and Oct. 15.

In July, officers received reports of the robbery at 2 a.m.

Police were told that a subject wearing a black sweatshirt that said “Love Never Fails,” a black face covering, and black pants robbed the store at gunpoint.

At the time of Lowry’s arrest, offices found several items of evidence, including the rifle, clothing and backpack seen in the surveillance video.

Police said over a dozen local establishments and residents provided surveillance footage that led them to identify Lowry.

Lowry was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

