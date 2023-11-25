Deputies searching for Fayette County man who vanished on Thanksgiving

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 20-year-old who disappeared on Thanksgiving.

Deputies say Emmanuel Asamoah was last seen on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on his disappearance are unclear.

He is described only as being 6′2″ and approximately 130 pounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators have not released details on where he was last seen or what he was wearing.

Anyone who sees him or know where he may be should contact investigators at 770-716-4828 or by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Time to jump for joy! Kangaroo’s escape attempt foiled by north Georgia deputies

©2023 Cox Media Group