Community helps homeless father after photo of him sleeping at restaurant posted on Facebook

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A woman took a picture of a man sleeping in a McDonald’s, then posted a negative Facebook rant about him.
It turns out he is a homeless father who was resting between his shifts at the fast-food place.
The community saw the woman’s post and are now helping this man by donating hotel rooms, clothing for him and his child.
