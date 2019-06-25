  • Community helps homeless father after photo of him sleeping at restaurant posted on Facebook

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A woman took a picture of a man sleeping in a McDonald’s, then posted a negative Facebook rant about him.

    It turns out he is a homeless father who was resting between his shifts at the fast-food place.

    The community saw the woman’s post and are now helping this man by donating hotel rooms, clothing for him and his child. 

    Hear from the man who calls this a 'blessing,' on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories