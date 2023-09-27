City vehicle found submerged in Georgia lake

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A government vehicle was found submerged in a Georgia lake Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Peachtree City vehicle was found in Lake Peachtree near Drake Field, according to a city spokesman.

First responders arrived on scene and did not find anyone injured, and the vehicle has since been removed.

A Peachtree City spokesman confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that no one was inside the vehicle when it went into the water.

Officials said the lake and Drake Field both remain open, and that the incident is under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Lanes shut down on I-285 westbound after bridge damage in Sandy Springs, city says

©2023 Cox Media Group