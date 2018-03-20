Father, daughter hurt when tree fell on house during storms

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - A father was critically injured when a tree fell on a house in Haralson County, a fire official said.
Haralson County Fire Chief Brian Walker told Channel 2 Action News the tree fell on a house on Tallapoosa Street in Buchanan Monday night.
Walker said a father and daughter were hurt when the tree fell. He said the father has critical injuries.
His daughter was treated and released.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi spoke to the daughter, who said it all happened in an instant.
Daughter is out of the hospital now- dad in surgery. I'm with the family, as they recover from this dangerous storm @wsbtv starting at 4 #StormWatchOn2 https://t.co/CoYwjnFzWP— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) March 20, 2018
A gas station near Tallapoosa Street on Highway 27 sustained a lot of damage, Walker said.
