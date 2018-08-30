Fan has chance encounter with Andre 3000 while wearing T-shirt with his face on it

When one woman put on a T-shirt blazoned with Andre 3000’s face, she had no idea she would run into the rapper while wearing it.
Twitter user Tiana took to social media to gush about her chance encounter with the Atlantan. She wrote in a post Wednesday that she was strolling down a “silent block in Soho” when the Grammy award-winner emcee walked out of a coffee shop she was passing.
“'Oh my God you’re on my shirt rn.' He was acting just as hype as me, which maximized my level of happiness/excitement x10000. What a good day,” she tweeted.
walking down a silent block in Soho - Andre 3k (my mf hero) walks out of a coffee shop as I’m passing.— TIANA (@itsTiana) August 29, 2018
“Oh my God you’re on my shirt rn.” He was acting just as hype as me, which maximized my level of happiness/excitement x10000. What a good day. pic.twitter.com/ICHTng8b8z
In a later post, she shared a close-up image of the shirt, which shows Andre 3000 in his signature jumpsuit from Outkast’s 2014 reunion tour.
This was the shirt. It’s by @ALMGHT :) https://t.co/a8h21uEzAm pic.twitter.com/MWIAEYTO7S— TIANA (@itsTiana) August 30, 2018
She also revealed that the artist snapped a couple of pictures to document the moment.
“One of the most exciting parts about this moment was that he actually took two photos of me posing in the shirt, hahaha,” she wrote. “His energy was absolutely amazing though. I just wish I could explain the pause I took as he floated out of the (expletive) coffee shop on this calm (expletive) street lol.”
