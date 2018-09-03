Family was asleep when massive fire broke out in their home, officials say

A family of four is safe after a fire ripped through their DeKalb County home.
Channel 2 Action News received video of the fire on Berryville Drive in Lithonia.
We've learned the family was asleep when the fire broke out. Someone smelled the smoke and everyone got out safely.
Investigators are not sure what started the fire.
