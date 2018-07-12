  • Family wakes up to fire in DeKalb County, investigators say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A family of seven woke up to flames inside its DeKalb County home on Thursday morning.

    Investigators tell Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes the fire started in the back of the house around 9 a.m. on Maple Drive.

    Authorities said the house went up in flames in six minutes. Family members told Fernandes they ran out of the house so quickly that there was no time to grab any of their belongings.

    The fire got so bad it spread to the home next door, firefighters said.

    All seven people made it out safely.

