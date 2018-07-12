Family wakes up to fire in DeKalb County, investigators say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A family of seven woke up to flames inside its DeKalb County home on Thursday morning.
Investigators tell Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes the fire started in the back of the house around 9 a.m. on Maple Drive.
Authorities said the house went up in flames in six minutes. Family members told Fernandes they ran out of the house so quickly that there was no time to grab any of their belongings.
The fire got so bad it spread to the home next door, firefighters said.
All seven people made it out safely.
Hear from the mother who says this isn't the first fire the family has experienced, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Most of the family members who woke up to their house on fire this morning had to run out of the house without their shoes. They said the fire went from small to huge in a matter of 6 minutes. I’ll tell you why in my live report in about 40minutes on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/qcRbTqzZJb— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 12, 2018
