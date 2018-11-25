Family says nightmare water leak in their home is putting them in danger

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A family said dozens of gallons of water are seeping into their home, forcing them to pump water from the floor constantly.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is in Douglasville, where the family said they have been dealing with the nightmare for weeks.
The water appears to be seeping through the foundation, and forces the family to suck it up with a heavy duty vacuum every half an hour, even in the middle of the night.
Klaus spoke to one resident who suffers from a disability and is worried the leak could cause her to fall.
Why the property manager says she hasn't gotten the leak fixed yet, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
TRENDING STORIES
- Georgia woman sues after spending 3 months in jail for possessing cotton candy
- Kim Porter, Diddy's former partner, buried in her hometown of Columbus
- Man finds $7.5M in storage unit he bought for only $500
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}