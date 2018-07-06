Family says century-old property is turning into swamp, blames county

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A woman told Channel 2 Action News the property her family has owned for more than 100 years is turning into a swamp, and that the county is to blame.
“You have people over, and you can’t really be out back because this is what you have to look at,” the woman said as she showed Channel 2's Justin Wilfon the water.
What was once a small creek is now a problem for the family.
The work by Paulding County the woman believes created the unwanted water feature, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- How are drivers responding to Georgia's new hands-free law?
- Man wanted in woman's disappearance turns himself in after being bitten by snake, deputies say
- Man stabbed to death after argument over beer, witnesses say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}