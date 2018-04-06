Family says 76-year-old beaten to death outside bar

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A family is desperate for information leading to the killers of a Lithonia man who was beaten outside of a bar.
According to the family of Jerry Withers, the 76-year-old left the Whistle Post Tavern in Conyers the night of March 22 and was severely beaten by two men.
Withers died in a hospital five days later.
No one has been arrested in the beating death. The family is offering a reward of $20,000.
