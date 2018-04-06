  • Family says 76-year-old beaten to death outside bar

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A family is desperate for information leading to the killers of a Lithonia man who was beaten outside of a bar. 

    According to the family of Jerry Withers, the 76-year-old left the Whistle Post Tavern in Conyers the night of March 22 and was severely beaten by two men. 

    Withers died in a hospital five days later. 

    No one has been arrested in the beating death. The family is offering a reward of $20,000.

