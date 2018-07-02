Family says father of 3 was not wearing seat belt in deadly crash

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - The family of the man killed in the horrific Interstate 285 crash said they hope the accident sends a strong message about the importance of wearing seat belts.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington covered the crash near the Chattahoochee River Bridge in Sandy Springs on June 27.
Sandy Springs police said 33-year-old Derrien O’Neal and his passenger, 31-year-old Sydni Hackett, were killed when the car, O’Neal was driving slammed into the back of a tractor trailer.
Neither were wearing seat belts, police said.
We're learning how the family is working to raise money to pay for the funeral of the father of three, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
O’Neal’s family said though they are heartbroken, they hope the accident will remind people to always wear their seat belts.
“Everybody out there be safe, stay safe. Families can’t go through tragedies like what we’re going through,” said O’Neal’s niece Breyanna Harris.
O’Neal leaves behind three young children.
