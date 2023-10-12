Family of murdered Buckhead valet relieved accused killer is behind bars

ATLANTA — The family of a young Atlanta area murder victim told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that they’re glad a suspect is now in handcuffs.

Harrison Olvey’s loved ones released a statement, saying: “It’s never going to bring Harrison back, but now that Randy King is off the streets, no other family has to feel the pain we’ve felt.”

Olvey’s mother got emotional Thursday as she described to Channel 2 Action News the moment she learned that the month-long manhunt for her son’s alleged killer had finally come to an end.

On Wednesday night, 22-year-old Randy King, walked into Atlanta Police headquarters where he surrendered himself, facing a murder charge.

“Just so glad he’s finally off the streets and he can’t hurt anybody else’s family,” his mother Autumn Ernst said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Olvey was a parking valet in Buckhead who police said was trying to stop a man from breaking into a car when the suspect shot him and got away.

Investigators identified King as the suspect in early September, but the Atlanta man remained on the run.

Atlanta police also named him to the city’s most wanted list and just this week Crimestoppers increased the reward to $5,000.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden also spoke with the suspect’s mother who told him her son did not do this.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect’s mother, who did not want to be identified, met Channel 2 Action News outside the jail where her son is being held without bond.

She admitted her son has made a lot of mistakes in the past.

“But he was never known as a murderer or to pull the trigger on somebody,” she said. “I just want the world to know that the picture that they’re painting of my son is not the actual picture of my son.”

Atlanta police say this is an ongoing investigation. At this time, police have not identified any other suspects and they believe Randy King is the shooter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Guns, meth , crack cocaine cookies seized during Marietta traffic stop

©2023 Cox Media Group