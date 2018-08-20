0 Family members make desperate plea to find driver who killed man in hit-and-run

ATLANTA - Police now believe a driver who hit and killed a man is still out there.

Family members gave Channel 2's Michael Seiden pictures of the man who died earlier this month.

Ronnie Ridley was killed while walking to a gas station to buy a snack. At the time, a witness said she chased after the driver who struck him and left him for dead but family members now tell us that evidence did not support that claim

Investigators are desperate for leads and are hoping someone has information that can help lead them to the driver.

Lastartra Favors spoke to Channel 2's Michael Seiden about the loss of her beloved uncle Ronnie Ridley.

“They left him out there like a dog. The person that did it. They didn’t have any compassion," she said.

The crash happened on Aug. 5 while the 60-year-old was walking to get a gas station near University Avenue and Pryor Street.

“We’re thinking he had a seizure and when he came out of the seizure , he literally darted our into the street," Favors said.

That night, a witness, who did not want to be identified, told us and detectives how she saw the man

drive away from the scene, but police said he is not responsible for this tragedy

It turns out the hit-and-run driver is still on the run, but there is no vehicle description

Family members are begging the public for help.

“We forgive them for not coming forward earlier, but we would like them to come forward so we can have justice for my Uncle Ronnie," Favors said. “My uncle was funny. He loved to dance."

Ridley will be laid to rest on Thursday.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

