  • Family loses everything in house fire on Mother's Day

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, Channel 2 Action News is hearing from a family that lost everything in a Mother’s Day fire.

    “I tried to get water, water hose, then I started screaming for my son to call 911. That is all I could remember."

    On the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11, how the family’s neighbors, many which they’ve never met before, are coming together to help them pick up the pieces. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family loses everything in house fire on Mother's Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed withheld subpoena aimed at airport in Atlanta bribery probe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman breaks down before pleading guilty to stabbing teen cousin to death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Taxpayers on hook for murder suspect's suicide attempt

  • Headline Goes Here

    Metal pole crashes through woman's windshield on I-285