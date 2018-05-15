Family loses everything in house fire on Mother's Day

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, Channel 2 Action News is hearing from a family that lost everything in a Mother’s Day fire.
“I tried to get water, water hose, then I started screaming for my son to call 911. That is all I could remember."
On the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11, how the family’s neighbors, many which they’ve never met before, are coming together to help them pick up the pieces.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman to face judge in 2015 stabbing death of teen cousin
- Man dies trying to save drowning woman, toddler on Mother's Day
- Judge who canceled court to attend Super Bowl pep rally under investigation
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}