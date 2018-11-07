Family: Georgia man killed girlfriend's son while playing 'zombies'

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. - The family of a 6-year-old boy says he was shot and killed by his mother's boyfriend in Georgia while they were playing "zombies."
Laura Stamey said her grandson Ryder was playing with her daughter's boyfriend, 32-year-old Benjamin Goodson, when Goodson shot Ryder.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the boy died Monday night at a home in Hephzibah.
The county sheriff's office said Goodson was taken into custody and charged with murder, child cruelty and other offenses.
The arrest report says Goodson shot Ryder in the chest with a shotgun.
Investigators say Ryder and Benjamin Goodson were playing a game of “zombies” when Goodson allegedly shot the 6-year-old. https://t.co/rEnO5egi4i pic.twitter.com/ufOj9qX0QV— News 12 NBC 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) November 7, 2018
It says the gun didn't fire at first, so he had to pull the hammer back and aim and shoot again.
Alcohol may have been involved.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
