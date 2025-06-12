Family finds someone else buried alongside their loved one in southwest GA cemetery

DAWSON, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a Georgia family found human remains buried alongside their loved one, police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dawson officers were called to the Cedar Hill Cemetery on Oak Street regarding unconfirmed burial activity.

According to police, a family member was in the process of transferring their loved one to a different plot in the cemetery when the burial company found what appeared to be human remains buried along the family’s loved one.

The DPD said they immediately got the Georgia Bureau of Investigation involved to help with examining and identifying the remains.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, officials are not identifying the affected family, emphasizing the sensitivity surrounding the incident.

The department said there is no danger to the community.

“Citizens refrain from making insensitive remarks, emphasizing the need for compassion and respect for the grieving family and their deceased loved one,” the DPD said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414.

“The community’s cooperation is vital in addressing any concerns and ensuring an appropriate resolution to this unfortunate situation,” the department said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group