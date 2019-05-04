Family dog shot multiple times, killed during home burglary

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is left heartbroken after armed burglars broke into their home and shot and killed their beloved dog.
The shooting happened April 22 in the 2100 block of Rosser Place in Stone Mountain.
“I screamed his name and then I cuddled him, and then I obviously called 911,” Cathy Bruce said.
Now the family is on a mission to find the people who shot their pet, Toby, two times before he died.
