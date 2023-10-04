Family of Clayton County man shot and killed in shopping plaza parking lot is looking for answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Clayton County man is looking for answers after he was shot and killed in late August.

42-year-old Fernando Barber’s family said he was walking in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on the night of Aug. 25. when it happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live outside of the Clayton County Police Department Tuesday night and police have not released much information but there is an open investigation.

Griffin also spoke with members of Barber’s family. Gloria Chisholm, Barber’s aunt, and Terrell Dean his brother.

“Whoever murdered my nephew, we want justice. We need to know who did it,” said Chisholm.

Barber was found dead in the parking lot of Lake Harbin Plaza shopping center near the Mi Rancho Supermarket.

“They shot him, not only one time. They shot him multiple times,” said Chisholm. “He always stayed to himself. He never bothered anyone you know. He was a friendly person.”

Barber’s family is hoping that police will find the shooter.

The family shared photos from a memorial walk they held in Barber’s honors with hopes of keeping his story front and center.

“We walked all the way from the supermarket to Handly Boulevard. That’s where we used to live, just to represent and let people know we are concerned. We want justice,” said Chisholm

Barber’s brother said it’s hard to wrap his mind around.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I grew up in this area. Everybody around here knows us. It’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around who would do this and for what reason,” said Terrell Dean.

Dean believes someone knows something about why his brother was gunned down.

“We just want some answers you know. This place has a bunch of security cameras, and somebody should have been able to say something,” said Dean.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Security guard leaves gun unattended at Georgia Department of Labor

©2023 Cox Media Group