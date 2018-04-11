Family begs for justice in murder of their son

Since months since DeKalb County police say a 19-year-old was innocently killed, his family is begging for justice.
Geraldo Sosa was shot and killed in October of last year.
Laura Sosa, his mother, is opening up for the first time since his death.
“It hurts me to think that when he died, he died alone,” she told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez via a translator in Spanish.
Sosa, holding back tears, says she’s hurting because she never got a chance to say good-bye.
Police say Geraldo Sosa was gunned down at the rear of a Stone Mountain apartment complex behind building number 28.
“My son was my heart. Now a piece of my heart is missing. To say, I’m heartbroken is an understatement. All I want is justice. I need justice,” Laura Sosa said.
