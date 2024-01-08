Family asking for answers after loved one was killed near Clayton County grocery store in 2023

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a Clayton County man in 2023.

Fernando Barber was shot and killed outside of a grocery store in Morrow in August of 2023, but there hasn’t been much information about what happened.

Gloria Chisholm recalled the gruesome details of her nephew’s murder.

“He was shot multiple times. Not one. Not two. But multiple times,” said Chisholm.

Chisholm said her nephew, Barber, was walking in the parking lot of Lake Harbin Plaza Shopping Center near the Mi Rancho Supermarket when someone shot and killed him.

“We don’t know why. Who did it?” said Chisholm.

That’s the question both the family and police are trying to figure out.

Police said it’s been months since the murder and as of now, there are very few leads and tips. That’s why police are asking for the public’s help. They’re hoping to get new information, to answer that vital question.

“We do want to find out who did this. If anybody knows anything,” said Mimi Jones, Barber’s cousin.

Jones believes strongly that somebody knows something because there are multiple cameras in the area. The family said some of the cameras weren’t working while the other cameras were facing in different directions.

Jones said someone saw something because the grocery store is very popular.

“It is. It’s very busy. It’s a busy area. It’s definitely true that somebody does know something. They’re just not talking. We need them to speak up,” said Jones.

“We’re asking for justice to be served. We’re not going to give up on this case,” said Chisholm.

Police are asking for new tips and information.

If you know anything call the police or CRIMESTOPPERS.

