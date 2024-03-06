Family of 4 escapes after large tree topples on top of DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY. — A DeKalb County family is left looking for a new place to live after a tree came crashing on top of their home Wednesday.

DeKalb County Fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said it appeared a tree fell from a neighbor’s yard and onto the home and a car.

Fire crews arrived and went into the house to help four people out of the home. One of the people living inside the home was bedridden.

Daniels said they called an ambulance as a precaution but the family refused medical treatment. It’s unclear how long it will take to clean up the tree.

