Fall is here: You're waking up to the coldest temperatures in 6 months

    ATLANTA - After a long, hot summer - you can finally break out your favorite sweater this morning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton has been promising the cooler weather all week after Hurricane Michael passes -- and she absolutely delivered on her promise.

    Many areas in metro Atlanta are starting off Friday in the 40s and low 50s.

    We'll show you how long the cooler temperatures will stick around and what you can expect this season, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    You can expect to see clear weather the next several days but the chance of rain returns Tuesday with a 40 percent for showers.

    Many people on Facebook posted that they were excited for the cooler temperatures - but of course, they added their jabs at our notorious unpredictable weather.

