Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley had his car stolen at a gas station Saturday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Atlanta police said that officers responded to a stolen car call at a BP station at 3004 Piedmont Rd NE in Buckhead at around 10:45 p.m.
Ridley told officers that he left his 2018 Dodge Challenger running while he went inside the store, but that he had his keys with him.
Ridley, who just finished his rookie season with the Falcons, first posted about the theft in a tweet Sunday afternoon before he deleted the post:
"Man they got me last night in Buckhead 😡 Car Stolen. No such thing as a safe part of town so be careful. Grateful there was no violence, they just got me at the gas station & rode out. Any help getting my car back would be 💯🙏🏾"
Channel 2 Action News has been following for months an increase in what police are referring to as "slider theft" crimes.
Police and gas station owners have urged drivers to lock their cars even as they stand next to them to fill up.
