Falcons select Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom in first round

FLOWERY BRANCH - After trying to trade up, the Falcons retained the 14th pick in the draft and selected Boston College offensive guard Chris Lindstrom on Thursday night.
Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver went to the Bills with the ninth pick. Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins went to the Dolphins with the 13th, leaving the Falcons to select an offensive lineman.
The Falcons’ line was porous last season as they gave up 108 quarterback hits and were 31st in stuff runs for no gain or losses.
The Falcons signed guards James Carpenter, Jamon Brown and Adam Gettis in free agency.
Since 2008, 14 guard have been drafted in the firsts round, including three 14th or higher.
Quenton Nelson was selected sixth last season by the Colts.
In 2013, Jonathan Cooper was selected seventh overall by the Cardinals and was a bust.
Also in 2013, Chance Warmack was selected 10th overall by the Titans.
The pick was not well-received by the fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when it was announced to a crowd of season ticket holders.
Some will contend that this pick was a reach and bring up the Falcons record for drafting linemen under general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
