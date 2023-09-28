Falcons head across the pond to face the Jaguars LIVE on Channel 2

LONDON — The Atlanta Falcons will head across the pond to face off with the Jacksonville Jaguars LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

After winning its first two games of the season, Atlanta lost 20-6 against the Detroit Lions last week.

Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled to pass the ball, as Detroit keyed in on the Falcons’ run game.

To move to 3-1, Atlanta will need a better performance from Ridder on Sunday.

Live coverage of the Falcons across the pond begins on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM leading up to the kickoff

In their first two wins of the season over the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, the Falcons were able to keep the game close and rely on their running game led by No. 7 pick Bijan Robinson.

Last week however, Detroit got an early lead and forced Ridder to drop back and pass 38 times, taking seven sacks.

Led by Cartersville High School product, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars will try to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

The former No. 1 pick in the draft, Lawrence, is a dynamic thrower who will look to exploit a Falcons secondary that has had a solid start to the season.

Atlanta last faced Jacksonville in November 2021, winning that game 21-14.

Jacksonville will be considered the home team in this matchup at historic Wembley Stadium.

This will be Atlanta’s third-ever game in London.

In 2014, the Falcons lost 22-21 to the Detroit Lions in their first-ever London game, and then in 2021, the team defeated the New York Jets, 27-20, in a game that aired on Channel 2.

The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

