Falcons fall to the Bengals in final seconds 37-36

ATLANTA - A.J. Green caught a game-winning touchdown in the finals seconds to lift the Bengals to a 37-36 victory over the Falcons in a offensive shootout on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons precariously held to a five-point lead before giving up a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with the game on the line.
Green got open between Falcons rookie Isaiah Oliver and strong safety Brian Poole for the game-winning score.
Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu did his best, against his former team. After four seasons with the Bengals, Sanu signed with the Falcons in free agency in 2016. He caught six of nine targets for 111 yards against his old employers.
It was Sanu’s first 100-yard receiving game with the Falcons and his first since having five catches for 125 yards for the Bengals in a 27-24 win over the Ravens or Oct. 26, 2014.
The Falcons needed three big sacks from defensive end Takkarist McKinley to help the defense get off the field.
Dalton was 29 of 41 for 337 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons’ Matt Ryan was 29 of 39 for 419 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bengals improved to 3-1, while the Falcons dropped to 1-3.
According to Channel 2's Anthony Amey, the Falcons have scored 73 points over the last two weeks and they've lost both games at home.
They Falcons to Pittsburgh next week, where Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster will be waiting.
