  • Fake dentists? 2 women arrested, accused of posing as dentists, injuring patient

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned two women accused of posing as dentists in Austell were arrested Tuesday.

    A patient identified as Lima Banciu said she wanted to save money on a root canal procedure and through word of mouth, was recommended to see Carolina Rojas Morales, 40. Banciu said she was in so much pain after the procedure that her family called the police.

    Morales and Bianca Zambrano-Blanco, 35, were charged with practicing dentistry without a license. Morales was also charged with aggravated battery.

