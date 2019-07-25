Fake dentists? 2 women arrested, accused of posing as dentists, injuring patient

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned two women accused of posing as dentists in Austell were arrested Tuesday.
A patient identified as Lima Banciu said she wanted to save money on a root canal procedure and through word of mouth, was recommended to see Carolina Rojas Morales, 40. Banciu said she was in so much pain after the procedure that her family called the police.
Morales and Bianca Zambrano-Blanco, 35, were charged with practicing dentistry without a license. Morales was also charged with aggravated battery.
We're speaking with the victim's family and learning why police believe there could be more victims, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
