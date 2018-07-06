Factory in Carroll County catches fire, officials say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - There is an active fire at a factory in Carroll County Thursday night. Flames started to ignite at Superior Plastics in Carrollton.
Firefighters were seen spraying down the glowing flames.
Police said a 911 dispatcher got the call around 8:30 p.m. and confirmed that no one was injured.
It is unknown if the plant was open at the time of the fire.
We'll bring you the latest information on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.
