  • Factory in Carroll County catches fire, officials say

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - There is an active fire at a factory in Carroll County Thursday night. Flames started to ignite at Superior Plastics in Carrollton.

    Firefighters were seen spraying down the glowing flames.

    Police said a 911 dispatcher got the call around 8:30 p.m. and confirmed that no one was injured.

    It is unknown if the plant was open at the time of the fire.

