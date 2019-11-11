Eyes on the roads! You may be more likely to hit a deer during this time of year

Drivers will want to pay closer attention out on the roads for the rest of the year.
Right now, Georgia is in peak deer season and more specifically, it's peak breeding season.
With more deer on the move, the chances of you hitting one with your car are much higher.
What Georgia wildlife experts say you should do if you run into a deer on the road, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}