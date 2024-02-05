Exterminators have ‘already removed over 40 bats’ after invading Georgia home

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Exterminators say it’s going to be a slow process getting a colony of bats that have infested a Savannah area home.

Last week we told you how the hoard of bats invaded the home that Isaiah and Monica Grant had rented in the city’s Ardsley Park neighborhood.

Isaiah Grant said exterminators and health officials told him they’ve “never seen anything like this with the number of bats in the living space.”

The family shared a video on YouTube that shows several bats flying around inside the living room of the house, flying around inside the stairwell, and can be seen hiding inside heating vents in the ceiling.

In an interview with WJCL-TV, Byron Loomis with Yates Astro Termite and Pest Control said the company had been hired to remove the bats and it could take some time before all of them are out.

“We’ve already removed over 40 bats,” Loomis told the TV station. “We can go in with gloves and remove them, and we’re done. Sometimes it’s a big infestation. I had one … where we had to get contractors involved because we had to remove a wall. There were thousands of bats in the wall.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Property management told the TV station the Department of Natural Resources has also gotten involved to help remove the bats.

In an updated post on the family’s GoFundMe page, the Grant family said they have been overwhelmed by the support they’ve gotten.

“When we started this GoFundMe, we had very few answers to where to go, how to solve this, and how we would ever recover. The Lord has answered our prayers through the support of all of you and we couldn’t be more grateful,” the family said.

The Grants said someone also had a furnished townhome they could temporarily move into while the bats were being removed from their rental.

To read more about their plight or to donate to the family to help pay for their medical costs, CLICK HERE.

IN OTHER NEWS:

You’re probably giving your child way too much 100% fruit juice, study finds

©2024 Cox Media Group