0 Experts warn of potentially higher West Nile virus cases this year

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Pollen season may be winding down but mosquito season is picking up.

In 2017, 43 Georgia residents tested positive for the West Nile virus, six in DeKalb County. A local arbovirus expert warns this year could be worse.

“Typically the trends have been if we have a high year with mosquito pools, the next year we see more human cases,” Juanette Willis, arbovirus coordinator for the DeKalb County Board of Health, explained to Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls.

One hundred fifty-five mosquito collections in DeKalb County tested positive for West Nile in 2017, a record number that Willis says can be minimized if neighbors do their part.

“If you have mosquitoes, they’re probably in your yard, breeding in your yard. So if we can get everybody to be on top of those breeding sites in their own yard that will do a great deal of good to preventing and minimizing the mosquitoes and the potential for the virus,” said Willis.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, especially small containers. Willis suggests going through your yard and dumping any standing water, even water collected in leaves.

Nurse accused of stealing medications from patients at senior living home Mosquito activity will begin increasing in May, once morning lows climb above 50 degrees. West Nile tends to be detected during the summer months and can last into late fall. “Right now we’re still seeing temperatures lower than 50 degrees, so you may see some in the heat of the afternoon but probably not a lot yet. But once those temperatures warm up I do expect us to see a lot of mosquitoes coming out,” Willis explained. Once they do, Willis and her team will be ready, spreading human-safe larvicide in the form of pellets and monitoring mosquito activity with these traps. Experts collect, count and test them. No mosquito tested positive for Zika but record numbers tested positive for the West Nile virus in DeKalb County in 2017. If you need assistance clearing mosquitoes from your yard, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health.

