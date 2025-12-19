Ex-Voice of America employee pleads guilty to threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene, family

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Maryland man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family has pleaded guilty.

Seth Jason, a 64-year-old former Voice of America employee, was arrested by U.S. Capitol police and the Arundel Police Department in July. He was indicted shortly after.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jason has now pleaded guilty to one count of interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and one count of anonymous telecommunications harassment.

Investigators say that Jason threatened the representative with eight phone calls between Oct. 2023 and Jan. 2025.

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 8, Jason left a voicemail with Greene’s Congressional office saying that she would not “see the inaugural” because she, her staff and her family would be dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Jan. 21, Jason left another voicemail saying Greene and her staff “were as good as dead” and and to “make your last will ready, because we are coming after you, and the only thing you’re going to hear is bang…I’m yearning to hear you cry for your last breath.”

Prosecutors say all of the phone calls were made from inside the Voice of America headquarters.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 18, 2026. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group